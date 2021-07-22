Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Earnings results for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Valley National Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Valley National Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Valley National Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.97%. The high price target for VLY is $15.25 and the low price target for VLY is $8.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Valley National Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Valley National Bancorp is 45.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Valley National Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.61% next year. This indicates that Valley National Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

In the past three months, Valley National Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,401.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of Valley National Bancorp is held by insiders. 63.33% of the stock of Valley National Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY



Earnings for Valley National Bancorp are expected to grow by 0.86% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Valley National Bancorp is 12.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Valley National Bancorp is 12.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.77. Valley National Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

