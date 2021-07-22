numbers crunched for you before earnings results VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Earnings results for VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

VeriSign last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm earned $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has generated $7.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. VeriSign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. VeriSign will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VeriSign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $245.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.68%. The high price target for VRSN is $246.00 and the low price target for VRSN is $245.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VeriSign has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $245.50, VeriSign has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $230.13. VeriSign has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign does not currently pay a dividend. VeriSign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

In the past three months, VeriSign insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,229,909.00 in company stock. Only 1.27% of the stock of VeriSign is held by insiders. 88.73% of the stock of VeriSign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN



Earnings for VeriSign are expected to grow by 12.71% in the coming year, from $5.35 to $6.03 per share. The P/E ratio of VeriSign is 41.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of VeriSign is 41.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.04.

