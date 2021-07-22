Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Earnings results for Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Vicor last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vicor has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.8. Vicor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Vicor will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-286-8010 with passcode “18601464”.

Analyst Opinion on Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vicor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $108.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.00%. The high price target for VICR is $120.00 and the low price target for VICR is $85.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vicor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $108.75, Vicor has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $109.85. Vicor has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor does not currently pay a dividend. Vicor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

In the past three months, Vicor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,114,986.00 in company stock. Only 33.10% of the stock of Vicor is held by insiders. 36.91% of the stock of Vicor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR



Earnings for Vicor are expected to grow by 61.07% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Vicor is 140.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Vicor is 140.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.74. Vicor has a P/B Ratio of 13.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here