Wall street estimates Earnings report Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Earnings results for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.26.

Watsco last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The business earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Its revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Watsco has generated $7.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Watsco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Watsco will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Watsco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $259.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.83%. The high price target for WSO is $304.00 and the low price target for WSO is $218.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Watsco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $259.50, Watsco has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $281.53. Watsco has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Watsco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Watsco is 111.27%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Watsco will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.06% in the coming year. This indicates that Watsco may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

In the past three months, Watsco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,617,770.00 in company stock. Only 13.31% of the stock of Watsco is held by insiders. 78.49% of the stock of Watsco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Watsco (NYSE:WSO



Earnings for Watsco are expected to grow by 3.15% in the coming year, from $8.89 to $9.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Watsco is 37.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Watsco is 37.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Watsco has a P/B Ratio of 6.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

