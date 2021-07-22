Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Earnings results for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Webster Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company earned $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Its revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Webster Financial has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Webster Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Webster Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720459”.

Analyst Opinion on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Webster Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.31%. The high price target for WBS is $64.00 and the low price target for WBS is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Webster Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.20, Webster Financial has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $48.29. Webster Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Webster Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Webster Financial is 57.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Webster Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.33% next year. This indicates that Webster Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

In the past three months, Webster Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.82% of the stock of Webster Financial is held by insiders. 87.41% of the stock of Webster Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS



Earnings for Webster Financial are expected to grow by 24.60% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $4.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Webster Financial is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Webster Financial is 15.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.78. Webster Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

