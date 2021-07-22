Wall street estimates Earnings report World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Earnings results for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/21/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.24.

World Acceptance last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The business earned $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance has generated $13.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. World Acceptance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. World Acceptance will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for World Acceptance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 66.18%. The high price target for WRLD is $57.00 and the low price target for WRLD is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

World Acceptance has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, World Acceptance has a forecasted downside of 66.2% from its current price of $168.55. World Acceptance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance does not currently pay a dividend. World Acceptance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

In the past three months, World Acceptance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $444,640.00 in company stock. 39.00% of the stock of World Acceptance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.13% of the stock of World Acceptance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD



Earnings for World Acceptance are expected to decrease by -15.40% in the coming year, from $8.18 to $6.92 per share. The P/E ratio of World Acceptance is 12.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.96. The P/E ratio of World Acceptance is 12.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.40. World Acceptance has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

