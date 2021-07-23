How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Earnings results for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

1st Constitution Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm earned $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. 1st Constitution Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.01%. The high price target for FCCY is $15.00 and the low price target for FCCY is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

1st Constitution Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 27.0% from its current price of $20.55. 1st Constitution Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

1st Constitution Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. 1st Constitution Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of 1st Constitution Bancorp is 22.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, 1st Constitution Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.86% next year. This indicates that 1st Constitution Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, 1st Constitution Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.11% of the stock of 1st Constitution Bancorp is held by insiders. 40.14% of the stock of 1st Constitution Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for 1st Constitution Bancorp are expected to decrease by -4.69% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $1.83 per share. The P/E ratio of 1st Constitution Bancorp is 10.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of 1st Constitution Bancorp is 10.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

