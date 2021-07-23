Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Earnings results for 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

1st Source last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company earned $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. 1st Source has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. 1st Source has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1st Source in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.83%. The high price target for SRCE is $44.00 and the low price target for SRCE is $44.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source pays a meaningful dividend of 2.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. 1st Source has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of 1st Source is 37.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, 1st Source will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.52% next year. This indicates that 1st Source will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

In the past three months, 1st Source insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $109,934.00 in company stock. Only 18.63% of the stock of 1st Source is held by insiders. 73.18% of the stock of 1st Source is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE



Earnings for 1st Source are expected to decrease by -8.89% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $3.69 per share. The P/E ratio of 1st Source is 11.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.10. The P/E ratio of 1st Source is 11.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.75. 1st Source has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

