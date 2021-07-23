Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Earnings results for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Altra Industrial Motion last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business earned $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Altra Industrial Motion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Altra Industrial Motion will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “6198664”.

Analyst Opinion on Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altra Industrial Motion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.70%. The high price target for AIMC is $72.00 and the low price target for AIMC is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend yield of 0.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Altra Industrial Motion has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Altra Industrial Motion is 11.11%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Altra Industrial Motion will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.77% next year. This indicates that Altra Industrial Motion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

In the past three months, Altra Industrial Motion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,977,540.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Altra Industrial Motion is held by insiders. 98.99% of the stock of Altra Industrial Motion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC



Earnings for Altra Industrial Motion are expected to grow by 12.65% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Altra Industrial Motion is 31.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.10. The P/E ratio of Altra Industrial Motion is 31.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.08. Altra Industrial Motion has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Altra Industrial Motion has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

