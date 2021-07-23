Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Earnings results for Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Amerant Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.2. Amerant Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Amerant Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 630-652-5946 with passcode “7567245”.

Analyst Opinion on Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amerant Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.97%. The high price target for AMTB is $25.50 and the low price target for AMTB is $11.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Amerant Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.71, Amerant Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $22.06. Amerant Bancorp has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Amerant Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

In the past three months, Amerant Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $59,810.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.10% of the stock of Amerant Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 27.33% of the stock of Amerant Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB



Earnings for Amerant Bancorp are expected to grow by 8.50% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Amerant Bancorp is 88.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.10. The P/E ratio of Amerant Bancorp is 88.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.75. Amerant Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

