Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Earnings results for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

American Express last released its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company earned $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Its revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has generated $5.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. American Express has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. American Express will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Express (NYSE:AXP)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.53%. The high price target for AXP is $225.00 and the low price target for AXP is $95.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Express has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.20, American Express has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $170.90. American Express has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Express has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Express is 32.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Express will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.61% next year. This indicates that American Express will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP)

In the past three months, American Express insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,412,200.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of American Express is held by insiders. 84.01% of the stock of American Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Express (NYSE:AXP



Earnings for American Express are expected to grow by 21.10% in the coming year, from $7.63 to $9.24 per share. The P/E ratio of American Express is 28.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of American Express is 28.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. American Express has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Express has a P/B Ratio of 5.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

