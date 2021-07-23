Wall street estimates Earnings report Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Earnings results for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Ameris Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm earned $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Its revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameris Bancorp has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Ameris Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Ameris Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158164”.

Analyst Opinion on Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameris Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.59%. The high price target for ABCB is $60.00 and the low price target for ABCB is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ameris Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ameris Bancorp is 13.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ameris Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.67% next year. This indicates that Ameris Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

In the past three months, Ameris Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Ameris Bancorp is held by insiders. 86.51% of the stock of Ameris Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB



Earnings for Ameris Bancorp are expected to decrease by -18.53% in the coming year, from $5.02 to $4.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameris Bancorp is 8.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Ameris Bancorp is 8.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.77. Ameris Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

