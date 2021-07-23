Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Earnings results for Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Ames National last announced its earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $16.17 million during the quarter. Ames National has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Ames National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Dividend Strength: Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ames National has been increasing its dividend for 11 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

In the past three months, Ames National insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $56,222.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.61% of the stock of Ames National is held by insiders. Only 26.27% of the stock of Ames National is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO



The P/E ratio of Ames National is 9.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Ames National is 9.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Ames National has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here