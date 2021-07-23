Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Earnings results for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Associated Banc last issued its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company earned $271 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Its revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Associated Banc has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Associated Banc has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Associated Banc will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Associated Banc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.79%. The high price target for ASB is $24.00 and the low price target for ASB is $14.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Associated Banc has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc pays a meaningful dividend of 3.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Associated Banc has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Associated Banc is 38.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Associated Banc will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.45% next year. This indicates that Associated Banc will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

In the past three months, Associated Banc insiders have sold 142.43% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $638,675.00 in company stock and sold $1,548,362.00 in company stock. Only 3.25% of the stock of Associated Banc is held by insiders. 75.12% of the stock of Associated Banc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB



Earnings for Associated Banc are expected to decrease by -9.88% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $1.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Associated Banc is 8.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Associated Banc is 8.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.77. Associated Banc has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

