Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Earnings results for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares last issued its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company earned $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Atlantic Capital Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.57%. The high price target for ACBI is $32.00 and the low price target for ACBI is $32.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 34.6% from its current price of $23.78. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Atlantic Capital Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

In the past three months, Atlantic Capital Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $81,540.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is held by insiders. 85.04% of the stock of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI



Earnings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares are expected to decrease by -6.98% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is 14.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Capital Bancshares is 14.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

