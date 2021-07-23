Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Earnings results for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares last released its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlantic Union Bankshares has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Atlantic Union Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Atlantic Union Bankshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlantic Union Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.62%. The high price target for AUB is $43.00 and the low price target for AUB is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Atlantic Union Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $35.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Atlantic Union Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Atlantic Union Bankshares is 52.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Atlantic Union Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.48% next year. This indicates that Atlantic Union Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

In the past three months, Atlantic Union Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.14% of the stock of Atlantic Union Bankshares is held by insiders. 69.79% of the stock of Atlantic Union Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB



Earnings for Atlantic Union Bankshares are expected to decrease by -3.91% in the coming year, from $2.81 to $2.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Union Bankshares is 14.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.10. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Union Bankshares is 14.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.75. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

