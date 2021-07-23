Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Earnings results for Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Bryn Mawr Bank last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm earned $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Bryn Mawr Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.22%. The high price target for BMTC is $42.00 and the low price target for BMTC is $29.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bryn Mawr Bank has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 65.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bryn Mawr Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.00% next year. This indicates that Bryn Mawr Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

In the past three months, Bryn Mawr Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.38% of the stock of Bryn Mawr Bank is held by insiders. 81.48% of the stock of Bryn Mawr Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC



Earnings for Bryn Mawr Bank are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 13.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Bryn Mawr Bank is 13.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

