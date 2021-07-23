Wall street estimates Earnings report Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Earnings results for Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Carter’s last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business earned $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Its revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter’s has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Carter’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carter’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $109.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.78%. The high price target for CRI is $121.00 and the low price target for CRI is $92.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carter’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $109.00, Carter’s has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $97.51. Carter’s has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carter’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Carter’s is 38.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Carter’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.10% next year. This indicates that Carter’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

In the past three months, Carter’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,036,641.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Carter’s is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI



Earnings for Carter’s are expected to grow by 10.12% in the coming year, from $6.03 to $6.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 15.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Carter’s is 15.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.36. Carter’s has a PEG Ratio of 0.77. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Carter’s has a P/B Ratio of 4.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

