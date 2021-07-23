Earnings and Growth Analysis : City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Earnings results for City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Company is estimated to report earnings on 07/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

City last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. City has generated $5.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. City has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for City in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.86%. The high price target for CHCO is $65.00 and the low price target for CHCO is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

City has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, City has a forecasted downside of 11.9% from its current price of $73.75. City has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

City pays a meaningful dividend of 3.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. City has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of City is 41.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, City will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.85% next year. This indicates that City will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, City insiders have sold 4,557.08% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $11,060.00 in company stock and sold $515,073.00 in company stock. Only 3.68% of the stock of City is held by insiders. 64.02% of the stock of City is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for City are expected to decrease by -5.79% in the coming year, from $4.66 to $4.39 per share. The P/E ratio of City is 14.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.10. The P/E ratio of City is 14.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.75. City has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

