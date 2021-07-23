Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Earnings results for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Civista Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 million. Civista Bancshares has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Civista Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Civista Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.18%. The high price target for CIVB is $24.00 and the low price target for CIVB is $17.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Civista Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Civista Bancshares is 28.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Civista Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.45% next year. This indicates that Civista Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

In the past three months, Civista Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.82% of the stock of Civista Bancshares is held by insiders. 53.46% of the stock of Civista Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB



Earnings for Civista Bancshares are expected to decrease by -11.30% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Civista Bancshares is 10.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Civista Bancshares is 10.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Civista Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

