Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Earnings results for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

CrossFirst Bankshares last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company earned $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. CrossFirst Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. CrossFirst Bankshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9690426”.

Analyst Opinion on CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.17%. The high price target for CFB is $16.00 and the low price target for CFB is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares does not currently pay a dividend. CrossFirst Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

In the past three months, CrossFirst Bankshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,860.00 in company stock. Only 9.37% of the stock of CrossFirst Bankshares is held by insiders. 47.23% of the stock of CrossFirst Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CrossFirst Bankshares are expected to grow by 9.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of CrossFirst Bankshares is 35.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of CrossFirst Bankshares is 35.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.77. CrossFirst Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

