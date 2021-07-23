Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Earnings results for DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

DMC Global last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. DMC Global has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. DMC Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. DMC Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42038”.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DMC Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.96%. The high price target for BOOM is $67.00 and the low price target for BOOM is $50.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DMC Global has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.50, DMC Global has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $50.45. DMC Global has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

DMC Global does not currently pay a dividend. DMC Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, DMC Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of DMC Global is held by insiders. 90.45% of the stock of DMC Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DMC Global are expected to grow by 167.12% in the coming year, from $0.73 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of DMC Global is -148.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DMC Global is -148.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DMC Global has a PEG Ratio of 3.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DMC Global has a P/B Ratio of 3.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

