Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Earnings results for Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Employers last released its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business earned $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Employers has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Employers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Employers will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1379736”.

Analyst Opinion on Employers (NYSE:EIG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Employers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.33%. The high price target for EIG is $49.00 and the low price target for EIG is $49.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Employers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Employers is 32.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Employers will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.08% next year. This indicates that Employers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Employers (NYSE:EIG)

In the past three months, Employers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Employers is held by insiders. 75.91% of the stock of Employers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Employers (NYSE:EIG



Earnings for Employers are expected to decrease by -7.69% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $1.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Employers is 7.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Employers is 7.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.77. Employers has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

