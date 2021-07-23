Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Earnings results for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Equinor ASA last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year. Equinor ASA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equinor ASA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.65%. The high price target for EQNR is $28.00 and the low price target for EQNR is $19.76. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equinor ASA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equinor ASA is 125.93%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Equinor ASA will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.93% next year. This indicates that Equinor ASA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

In the past three months, Equinor ASA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR



Earnings for Equinor ASA are expected to decrease by -10.95% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Equinor ASA is -21.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equinor ASA is -21.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Equinor ASA has a PEG Ratio of 0.14. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Equinor ASA has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

