Wall street estimates Earnings report Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Earnings results for Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Esquire Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business earned $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Esquire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Esquire Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.53%. The high price target for ESQ is $20.00 and the low price target for ESQ is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Esquire Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Esquire Financial has a forecasted downside of 14.5% from its current price of $23.40. Esquire Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Esquire Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

In the past three months, Esquire Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.90% of the stock of Esquire Financial is held by insiders. 48.43% of the stock of Esquire Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ



Earnings for Esquire Financial are expected to grow by 21.79% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Esquire Financial is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Esquire Financial is 12.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Esquire Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

