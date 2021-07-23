Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Earnings results for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

First BanCorp. last announced its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. First BanCorp. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. First BanCorp. will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158452”.

Analyst Opinion on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Dividend Strength: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First BanCorp. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First BanCorp. is 63.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First BanCorp. will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.05% next year. This indicates that First BanCorp. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

In the past three months, First BanCorp. insiders have sold 7,655.66% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $31,350.00 in company stock and sold $2,431,400.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of First BanCorp. is held by insiders. 92.37% of the stock of First BanCorp. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP



Earnings for First BanCorp. are expected to grow by 8.55% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of First BanCorp. is 16.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of First BanCorp. is 16.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. First BanCorp. has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here