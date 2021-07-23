Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Earnings results for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

First Financial Bancorp. last posted its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. First Financial Bancorp. has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. First Financial Bancorp. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. First Financial Bancorp. will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158382”.

Analyst Opinion on First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.91%. The high price target for FFBC is $23.00 and the low price target for FFBC is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Financial Bancorp. has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, First Financial Bancorp. has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $22.35. First Financial Bancorp. has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. First Financial Bancorp. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 55.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Financial Bancorp. will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.98% next year. This indicates that First Financial Bancorp. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

In the past three months, First Financial Bancorp. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,293,206.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of First Financial Bancorp. is held by insiders. 72.64% of the stock of First Financial Bancorp. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC



Earnings for First Financial Bancorp. are expected to decrease by -11.06% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 12.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of First Financial Bancorp. is 12.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.77. First Financial Bancorp. has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

