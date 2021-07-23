Will stock surge before Earnings results? First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Earnings results for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

First Hawaiian last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. First Hawaiian has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. First Hawaiian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. First Hawaiian will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3681457”.

Analyst Opinion on First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Hawaiian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.94%. The high price target for FHB is $28.00 and the low price target for FHB is $18.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian pays a meaningful dividend of 3.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Hawaiian has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Hawaiian is 71.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Hawaiian will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.09% next year. This indicates that First Hawaiian will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

In the past three months, First Hawaiian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.64% of the stock of First Hawaiian is held by insiders. 98.26% of the stock of First Hawaiian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB



Earnings for First Hawaiian are expected to decrease by -3.83% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of First Hawaiian is 17.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of First Hawaiian is 17.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. First Hawaiian has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. First Hawaiian has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

