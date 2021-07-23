Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Earnings results for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Gentex last issued its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm earned $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Gentex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Gentex will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gentex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.53%. The high price target for GNTX is $45.00 and the low price target for GNTX is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gentex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.67, Gentex has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $31.86. Gentex has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex has a dividend yield of 1.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gentex has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gentex is 34.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gentex will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.69% next year. This indicates that Gentex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

In the past three months, Gentex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $678,389.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Gentex is held by insiders. 81.58% of the stock of Gentex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX



Earnings for Gentex are expected to grow by 17.17% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 21.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.10. The P/E ratio of Gentex is 21.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 43.20. Gentex has a PEG Ratio of 1.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gentex has a P/B Ratio of 3.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

