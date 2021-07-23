How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Earnings results for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.9. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.65%. The high price target for PAC is $124.00 and the low price target for PAC is $116.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $120.67, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $109.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico does not currently pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

In the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.85% of the stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC



Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico are expected to grow by 50.48% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $6.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is 104.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.10. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is 104.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a PEG Ratio of 0.64. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a P/B Ratio of 5.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

