Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Earnings results for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

HarborOne Bancorp last released its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63 million. HarborOne Bancorp has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. HarborOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.31%. The high price target for HONE is $12.00 and the low price target for HONE is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HarborOne Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, HarborOne Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 15.3% from its current price of $14.17. HarborOne Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HarborOne Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HarborOne Bancorp is 24.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HarborOne Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.24% next year. This indicates that HarborOne Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

In the past three months, HarborOne Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $222,080.00 in company stock. Only 5.96% of the stock of HarborOne Bancorp is held by insiders. 56.10% of the stock of HarborOne Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE



Earnings for HarborOne Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.71% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of HarborOne Bancorp is 12.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.49. The P/E ratio of HarborOne Bancorp is 12.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.93. HarborOne Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here