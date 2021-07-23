How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Earnings results for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp is estimated to report earnings on 07/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Heritage Commerce last issued its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm earned $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Heritage Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heritage Commerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.41%. The high price target for HTBK is $13.00 and the low price target for HTBK is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heritage Commerce has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.17, Heritage Commerce has a forecasted downside of 8.4% from its current price of $11.10. Heritage Commerce has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Heritage Commerce has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heritage Commerce is 82.54%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Heritage Commerce will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.23% next year. This indicates that Heritage Commerce will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

In the past three months, Heritage Commerce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $52,650.00 in company stock. Only 4.43% of the stock of Heritage Commerce is held by insiders. 70.92% of the stock of Heritage Commerce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK



Earnings for Heritage Commerce are expected to remain at $0.73 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Heritage Commerce is 14.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.49. The P/E ratio of Heritage Commerce is 14.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.93. Heritage Commerce has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here