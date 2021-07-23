Earnings and Growth Analysis : Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Earnings results for Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Heritage Financial last released its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business earned $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Heritage Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heritage Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.05%. The high price target for HFWA is $28.00 and the low price target for HFWA is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heritage Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heritage Financial is 62.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heritage Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.28% next year. This indicates that Heritage Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

In the past three months, Heritage Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $289,535.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Heritage Financial is held by insiders. 81.90% of the stock of Heritage Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA



Earnings for Heritage Financial are expected to decrease by -24.64% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage Financial is 14.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.49. The P/E ratio of Heritage Financial is 14.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.93. Heritage Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

