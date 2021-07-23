Earnings and Growth Analysis : Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Earnings results for Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Hilltop last released its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The company earned $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. Hilltop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Hilltop will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hilltop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.76%. The high price target for HTH is $42.00 and the low price target for HTH is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hilltop has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.80, Hilltop has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $33.54. Hilltop has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop has a dividend yield of 1.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hilltop has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hilltop is 10.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hilltop will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.18% next year. This indicates that Hilltop will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

In the past three months, Hilltop insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $265,284.00 in company stock. Only 22.30% of the stock of Hilltop is held by insiders. 64.60% of the stock of Hilltop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH



Earnings for Hilltop are expected to decrease by -28.84% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $2.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Hilltop is 5.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Hilltop is 5.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.77. Hilltop has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here