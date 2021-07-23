Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Earnings results for Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Insteel Industries last posted its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The firm earned $139 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Insteel Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Insteel Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Dividend Strength: Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Insteel Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

In the past three months, Insteel Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $202,994.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Insteel Industries is held by insiders. 79.37% of the stock of Insteel Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN



The P/E ratio of Insteel Industries is 17.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Insteel Industries is 17.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Insteel Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

