Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Earnings results for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2.

Kimberly-Clark last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark has generated $7.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Kimberly-Clark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Kimberly-Clark will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $144.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.95%. The high price target for KMB is $181.00 and the low price target for KMB is $122.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kimberly-Clark has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 58.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kimberly-Clark will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.39% next year. This indicates that Kimberly-Clark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

In the past three months, Kimberly-Clark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Kimberly-Clark is held by insiders. 72.66% of the stock of Kimberly-Clark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB



Earnings for Kimberly-Clark are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $7.34 to $7.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 20.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.10. The P/E ratio of Kimberly-Clark is 20.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 57.89. Kimberly-Clark has a PEG Ratio of 3.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kimberly-Clark has a P/B Ratio of 52.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

