Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Earnings results for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Lakeland Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Lakeland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lakeland Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.56%. The high price target for LBAI is $23.00 and the low price target for LBAI is $23.00. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

Lakeland Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Strong Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Lakeland Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 44.6% from its current price of $15.91. Lakeland Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lakeland Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lakeland Bancorp is 47.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lakeland Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.58% next year. This indicates that Lakeland Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

In the past three months, Lakeland Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $22,965.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.24% of the stock of Lakeland Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.71% of the stock of Lakeland Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI



Earnings for Lakeland Bancorp are expected to grow by 5.56% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Bancorp is 11.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.01. The P/E ratio of Lakeland Bancorp is 11.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.77. Lakeland Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

