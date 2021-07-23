Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

Earnings results for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.58.

MarineMax last released its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business earned $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. MarineMax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. MarineMax will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MarineMax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.26%. The high price target for HZO is $68.00 and the low price target for HZO is $29.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MarineMax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.33, MarineMax has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $51.20. MarineMax has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax does not currently pay a dividend. MarineMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

In the past three months, MarineMax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,855,298.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of MarineMax is held by insiders. 95.86% of the stock of MarineMax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO



Earnings for MarineMax are expected to decrease by -2.97% in the coming year, from $5.73 to $5.56 per share. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.10. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 32.55. MarineMax has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

