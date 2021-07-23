How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Earnings results for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

MetroCity Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business earned $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. MetroCity Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Dividend Strength: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.20%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MetroCity Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MetroCity Bankshares is 28.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MetroCity Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.33% next year. This indicates that MetroCity Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

In the past three months, MetroCity Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.72% of the stock of MetroCity Bankshares is held by insiders. Only 14.87% of the stock of MetroCity Bankshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS



Earnings for MetroCity Bankshares are expected to grow by 11.36% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $2.45 per share. The P/E ratio of MetroCity Bankshares is 11.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of MetroCity Bankshares is 11.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. MetroCity Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

