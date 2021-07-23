Earnings and Growth Analysis : Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Earnings results for Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Moog last released its quarterly earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $736.40 million for the quarter. Moog has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Moog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. Moog will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Dividend Strength: Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog has a dividend yield of 1.25%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moog does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

In the past three months, Moog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.43% of the stock of Moog is held by insiders. Only 0.47% of the stock of Moog is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Moog (NYSE:MOG.B



The P/E ratio of Moog is -499.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Moog has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

