Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

NextEra Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm earned $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. NextEra Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. NextEra Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.35%. The high price target for NEE is $100.00 and the low price target for NEE is $57.25. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NextEra Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.43, NextEra Energy has a forecasted upside of 4.3% from its current price of $76.12. NextEra Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

NextEra Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NextEra Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NextEra Energy is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NextEra Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.41% next year. This indicates that NextEra Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, NextEra Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,075,474.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of NextEra Energy is held by insiders. 74.73% of the stock of NextEra Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for NextEra Energy are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of NextEra Energy is 36.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of NextEra Energy is 36.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.52. NextEra Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NextEra Energy has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

