Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Earnings results for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

NextEra Energy Partners last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy Partners has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. NextEra Energy Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. NextEra Energy Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.96%. The high price target for NEP is $96.00 and the low price target for NEP is $62.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NextEra Energy Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.44, NextEra Energy Partners has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $74.74. NextEra Energy Partners has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 3.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NextEra Energy Partners has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. Based on EPS estimates, NextEra Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 96.23% in the coming year. This indicates that NextEra Energy Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

In the past three months, NextEra Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of NextEra Energy Partners is held by insiders. 80.46% of the stock of NextEra Energy Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP



Earnings for NextEra Energy Partners are expected to decrease by -38.80% in the coming year, from $4.33 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of NextEra Energy Partners is 15.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of NextEra Energy Partners is 15.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.31. NextEra Energy Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.93. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. NextEra Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

