Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Earnings results for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Regions Financial last issued its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Regions Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Regions Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9147309”.

Analyst Opinion on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regions Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.62%. The high price target for RF is $25.00 and the low price target for RF is $17.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Regions Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.35, Regions Financial has a forecasted upside of 12.6% from its current price of $18.96. Regions Financial has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Regions Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regions Financial is 59.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regions Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.16% next year. This indicates that Regions Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

In the past three months, Regions Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,109,680.00 in company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Regions Financial is held by insiders. 72.01% of the stock of Regions Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF



Earnings for Regions Financial are expected to decrease by -7.01% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $1.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Regions Financial is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.10. The P/E ratio of Regions Financial is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Regions Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regions Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here