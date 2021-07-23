Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Earnings results for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Republic Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $96.82 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Republic Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Republic Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.29%. The high price target for RBCAA is $46.00 and the low price target for RBCAA is $46.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Republic Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Republic Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $47.08. Republic Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Republic Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Republic Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 19 years.

In the past three months, Republic Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,176.00 in company stock. 52.90% of the stock of Republic Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.75% of the stock of Republic Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Republic Bancorp is 12.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Republic Bancorp is 12.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Republic Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

