Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Republic First Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Republic First Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Republic First Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Republic First Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Republic First Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Republic First Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.40% of the stock of Republic First Bancorp is held by insiders. 69.79% of the stock of Republic First Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Republic First Bancorp are expected to decrease by -48.28% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Republic First Bancorp is 23.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Republic First Bancorp is 23.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Republic First Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

