How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Earnings results for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.94.

Roper Technologies last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Its revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has generated $12.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.1. Roper Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Roper Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Roper Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $468.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.70%. The high price target for ROP is $560.00 and the low price target for ROP is $310.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Roper Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $468.50, Roper Technologies has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $491.60. Roper Technologies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Roper Technologies has been increasing its dividend for 29 years. The dividend payout ratio of Roper Technologies is 17.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Roper Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.05% next year. This indicates that Roper Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

In the past three months, Roper Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,569,308.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Roper Technologies is held by insiders. 90.56% of the stock of Roper Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Roper Technologies are expected to grow by 6.80% in the coming year, from $14.99 to $16.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Roper Technologies is 52.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.10. The P/E ratio of Roper Technologies is 52.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.08. Roper Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Roper Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

