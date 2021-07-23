, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Earnings results for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Sandy Spring Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sandy Spring Bancorp has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Sandy Spring Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Sandy Spring Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10157804”.

Analyst Opinion on Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.26%. The high price target for SASR is $41.00 and the low price target for SASR is $41.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sandy Spring Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $42.38. Sandy Spring Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sandy Spring Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 34.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sandy Spring Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.88% next year. This indicates that Sandy Spring Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

In the past three months, Sandy Spring Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.05% of the stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp is held by insiders. 63.89% of the stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR



Earnings for Sandy Spring Bancorp are expected to decrease by -17.53% in the coming year, from $4.45 to $3.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Sandy Spring Bancorp is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.77. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here