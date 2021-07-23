Earnings and Growth Analysis : Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Earnings results for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Schlumberger last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Schlumberger has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year. Schlumberger has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Schlumberger will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “6752598”.

Analyst Opinion on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Schlumberger in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.26, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.98%. The high price target for SLB is $40.00 and the low price target for SLB is $18.10. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Schlumberger has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.26, Schlumberger has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $27.98. Schlumberger has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Schlumberger has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Schlumberger is 73.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Schlumberger will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.12% next year. This indicates that Schlumberger will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

In the past three months, Schlumberger insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $903,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Schlumberger is held by insiders. 75.01% of the stock of Schlumberger is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB



Earnings for Schlumberger are expected to grow by 48.21% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Schlumberger is -13.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Schlumberger is -13.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Schlumberger has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here