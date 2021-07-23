thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Earnings results for Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scholastic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.11%. The high price target for SCHL is $24.00 and the low price target for SCHL is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Scholastic has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Scholastic has a forecasted downside of 31.1% from its current price of $34.84. Scholastic has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Scholastic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

In the past three months, Scholastic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.28% of the stock of Scholastic is held by insiders. 75.85% of the stock of Scholastic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL



The P/E ratio of Scholastic is -37.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Scholastic is -37.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Scholastic has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here