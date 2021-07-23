may delivered a positive earnings surprise Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Earnings results for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company earned $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.35%. The high price target for SBCF is $40.00 and the low price target for SBCF is $40.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $31.91. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays a meaningful dividend of 1.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is 31.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.49% next year. This indicates that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

In the past three months, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is held by insiders. 86.52% of the stock of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF



Earnings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida are expected to decrease by -0.49% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is 15.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is 15.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.77. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here